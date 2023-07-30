Home>>
Attack helicopter flies over strait
(China Military Online) 13:59, July 30, 2023
An attack helicopter attached to a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army flies over a strait during a flight training exercise in late July, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiang Xu)
