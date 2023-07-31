J-10 fighters take off at sunrise

China Military Online

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxies onto the flightline before takeoff during a recent flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hou Kaiwen)

