J-10 fighters take off at sunrise
(China Military Online) 10:13, July 31, 2023
A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxies onto the flightline before takeoff during a recent flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hou Kaiwen)
