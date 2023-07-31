PLA garrison in Hong Kong holds reception to celebrate 96th anniversary of founding of PLA

Xinhua) 08:45, July 31, 2023

HONG KONG, July 30 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Sunday held a reception to celebrate the 96th anniversary of the founding of the PLA at Stonecutters Island Barracks, thanking all walks of life in Hong Kong for their long-time support.

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Zheng Yanxiong, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, Dong Jingwei, director of the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, Pan Yundong, deputy commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the HKSAR, Peng Jingtang, commander of the Chinese PLA Hong Kong Garrison, Lai Ruxin, political commissar of the PLA Hong Kong Garrison officiated at the event.

In his speech, Peng reviewed the historical achievements made by the PLA under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in the past 96 years, and reviewed the hard work of the PLA garrison in Hong Kong since it entered Hong Kong 26 years ago.

Peng said that the Hong Kong garrison will strictly abide by the Basic Law of the HKSAR and the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, firmly support the chief executive and the HKSAR government in governing Hong Kong in accordance with the law, and make new and greater contributions to safeguarding national security, and Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, and promoting the practice of "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong.

More than 200 people attended the reception.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)