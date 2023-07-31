Home>>
China, UAE air forces to conduct first joint training
(Xinhua) 16:23, July 31, 2023
BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The air forces of China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will conduct a joint training exercise in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in August, the Ministry of National Defense announced Monday.
According to the ministry, the exercise, Falcon Shield-2023, will be the first joint training between the two nation's air forces.
It aims to deepen pragmatic exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries and enhance mutual understanding and trust, the ministry added.
