Multilateral military skills exchange contest and open day held in Djibouti

People's Daily Online) 17:24, August 02, 2023

Officials join in cutting a cake at an event marking the sixth anniversary of the establishment of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Support Base in the Republic of Djibouti. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Support Base in the Republic of Djibouti held a multilateral military skills exchange contest and an open day event on July 30 to mark the 96th anniversary of the PLA's founding and the sixth anniversary of the establishment of the PLA Support Base in Djibouti.

Officials from Djibouti's military and government departments, representatives of foreign troops stationed in Djibouti, and the Chinese Embassy in Djibouti participated in the activities upon invitation.

Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed, prime minister of Djibouti, delivered a video speech during the event. He congratulated the PLA on its 96th anniversary and the sixth anniversary of the PLA Support Base's establishment in Djibouti, expressing his hope for continuously deepening friendly cooperation between China and Djibouti.

A total of 10 teams from China, Djibouti, France, Spain and other countries participated in the multilateral military skills exchange contest. Officers and soldiers from various countries competed, learning from each other and gaining a better understanding.

During the event, officers and soldiers of the PLA Support Base in Djibouti showcased their talents, inviting guests to try Chinese calligraphy, make dumplings, and experience traditional Chinese medicine treatment methods.

Li Zhaohui, commander of the PLA Support Base in Djibouti, said the base would use the activities to enhance exchanges, deepen pragmatic cooperation, and jointly address common security threats and challenges along with military bases of various countries in Djibouti, contributing to regional peace and stability.

Chinese Ambassador to Djibouti Hu Bin pointed out that the establishment and successful operation of the PLA Support Base in Djibouti represent the common goal of the two countries, as well as the Chinese and Djiboutian armed forces, to safeguard the peace and stability of the Horn of Africa. This represents an important result of the two countries and their armed forces' efforts to intensify security cooperation.

Hu noted that the base has enriched the friendly partnership between the two countries.

Said Daoud Mohamed, mayor of Djibouti City, capital of the Republic of Djibouti, expressed his anticipation of aligning efforts to deepen cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and Djibouti's development plan, Vision Djibouti 2035. He emphasized that this alignment would facilitate China-Djibouti cooperation and help Djibouti make greater progress in economic and social development.

The Chinese nation values peace and harmony, and China's armed forces have always been an active force for upholding and safeguarding world peace, said Liu Feng, political commissar of the PLA Support Base in Djibouti.

Liu added that the PLA Support Base in Djibouti would continue to strengthen friendly exchanges and cooperation with Djibouti and the bases of various countries in Djibouti, promoting regional and world peace and stability.

