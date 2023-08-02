Reception held in Laos to mark founding anniversary of Chinese PLA

Xinhua) 11:25, August 02, 2023

VIENTIANE, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- A celebration was held in the Lao capital Vientiane on Tuesday to mark the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

The event was attended by Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Chansamone Chanyalath and representatives of relevant departments of government, military and police of Laos, as well as overseas Chinese, Chinese institutions and military attachés in Laos.

In his address, Defense Attaché of the Chinese Embassy in Laos Li Bing reviewed the historical achievements made by the PLA under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in the past 96 years.

He said China is willing to work with Laos to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two parties and two countries, strengthen practical cooperation in defense and security, continuously support each other, and make new contributions to the China-Laos community with a shared future and promotion of regional peace and stability.

In recent years, the Chinese and Lao military cooperation has also extended to a wider scope, at a deeper level and by a higher standard, with fruitful results achieved from exchanges and collaboration in terms of joint military exercise and training, medical practice, personnel training and border security and stability, he said.

In his speech, Chansamone highly praised the fruitful results of military exchanges and cooperation between the Lao and Chinese militaries, and commended the deepening traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries' militaries and the contributions made by both militaries in maintaining development of their respective socialist causes, and regional peace and stability.

"I would like to extend my profound respect and heartfelt holiday greetings to the great People's Liberation Army of China on behalf of all officers and soldiers of the Lao People's Armed Forces," he said.

The Lao military and people will remember the deep friendship with the PLA. "We sincerely thank the PLA for their selfless assistance and valuable support to Laos in various periods, and will continuously consolidate and strengthen the traditionally friendly relations between our two countries and two militaries," he added.

