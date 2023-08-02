China to step up Party building in military

Xinhua) 13:08, August 02, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Central Military Commission (CMC) has released a guideline on fully enhancing Party building while centering on the goals set for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army.

Stressing upholding absolute Party leadership over the people's armed forces, the guideline focused on the key tasks in building the military and laid out requirements for strengthening Party building in the military.

The system of ultimate responsibility resting with the CMC chairman should be implemented by higher standards and stricter requirements, the guideline read. It called for efforts to regularize and institutionalize political education.

The unified and collective leadership of Communist Party of China committees should be strengthened, and the work in planning and conducting combats should be deepened and solidified, according to the guideline.

The guideline also asked Party members in the military to carry out solid work and assume responsibility. It underlined meeting the requirements for exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance in the armed forces.

