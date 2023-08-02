Defense attache calls for strengthening defense cooperation between China, Saudi Arabia

Xinhua) 13:19, August 02, 2023

RIYADH, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to continue strengthening strategic and practical cooperation with Saudi Arabia in defense and various military fields to promote the relations between the two militaries to a higher level, said the defense attache at the Chinese Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Zhu Jie made the remarks at a reception held by the Chinese embassy in the Saudi capital of Riyadh to celebrate the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), which falls on August 1.

Zhu reviewed the PLA's glorious journey under the leadership of the Communist Party of China over the past 96 years, major achievements in military building, and the significant contributions it made in maintaining world peace and stability.

He also thanked Saudi Arabia for its support and assistance in safely evacuating Chinese citizens from war-ravaged Sudan, noting that China values cooperation and friendship with Saudi Arabia and is willing to strengthen strategic and practical military cooperation with the Arab country.

Facing the changes of the world, of the times, and of the trajectory of history, China will remain firm in strategic determination and confidence and adhere to peaceful development, Zhu added.

"Together with all peace-loving countries and people, we will contribute more to building a world of universal security, common security and lasting peace," he noted.

Approximately 500 people, including Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing, Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood, and representatives from the Saudi government and military, attended the reception.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)