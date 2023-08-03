Home>>
Self-propelled howitzers fire during live-fire exercise
(China Military Online) 09:07, August 03, 2023
A self-propelled howitzer attached to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army fires at simulated targets during a recent live-fire exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cai Congrun)
