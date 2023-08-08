Home>>
Fighter jets fly over mountains
(China Military Online) 09:52, August 08, 2023
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command soars into the sky during a flight training exercise on July 30, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Zeqi)
