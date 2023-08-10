Home>>
Frigate participates in coordinated operation
(China Military Online) 09:49, August 10, 2023
The guided-missile frigate Wuhai attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command cleaves through the waves to a designated sea area for ship-aircraft coordination training recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Xinru and Zhang Xuan)
