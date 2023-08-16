Snipers wearing ghillie suits engage mock targets

China Military Online) 09:43, August 16, 2023

Snipers wearing ghillie suits assigned to a brigade under the PLA 75th Group Army advance to assault mock targets while providing cover to each other during a tactical training exercise on August 4, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Zhao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)