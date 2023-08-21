PLA hospital ship visits Solomon Islands
The Chinese naval hospital ship "Peace Ark" arrives at Honiara Port in the Solomon Islands on Aug 19, 2023. [Photo by Gui Jiangbo/For chinadaily.com.cn]
Crew members of the Chinese naval hospital ship "Peace Ark" wave to the welcoming crowd on Aug 19, 2023. [Photo by Xu Wei/For chinadaily.com.cn]
Lion dance performances during the welcome ceremony on Aug 19, 2023. [Photo by Li Yu/For chinadaily.com.cn]
Lion dance performances durinf the welcome ceremony on Aug 19, 2023. [Photo by Li Yu/For chinadaily.com.cn]
Local residents and Chinese overseas representatives welcome the hospital ship on Aug 19, 2023. [Photo by Xu Wei/For chinadaily.com.cn]
Local students welcome the hospital ship on Aug 19, 2023. [Photo by Xu Wei/For chinadaily.com.cn]
A traditional dance performance during the welcome ceremony on Aug 19, 2023. [Photo by Li Yu/For chinadaily.com.cn]
Photos
Related Stories
- Weapon systems in live-fire training
- China's army committed to keeping world peace: defense minister
- Snipers wearing ghillie suits engage mock targets
- China's defense minister to attend meeting in Russia, visit Belarus
- Fighter jet takes off at sunset
- Members of armed police force begin flood cleanup in N China
- PAP soldiers conduct physical fitness training
- Frigate participates in coordinated operation
- Chinese soldiers assist with rescue, relief in flood-stricken regions
- Fighter jets fly over mountains
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.