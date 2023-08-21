We Are China

PLA hospital ship visits Solomon Islands

Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:23, August 21, 2023

The Chinese naval hospital ship "Peace Ark" arrives at Honiara Port in the Solomon Islands on Aug 19, 2023. [Photo by Gui Jiangbo/For chinadaily.com.cn]

Crew members of the Chinese naval hospital ship "Peace Ark" wave to the welcoming crowd on Aug 19, 2023. [Photo by Xu Wei/For chinadaily.com.cn]

Lion dance performances during the welcome ceremony on Aug 19, 2023. [Photo by Li Yu/For chinadaily.com.cn]

Lion dance performances durinf the welcome ceremony on Aug 19, 2023. [Photo by Li Yu/For chinadaily.com.cn]

Local residents and Chinese overseas representatives welcome the hospital ship on Aug 19, 2023. [Photo by Xu Wei/For chinadaily.com.cn]

Local students welcome the hospital ship on Aug 19, 2023. [Photo by Xu Wei/For chinadaily.com.cn]

A traditional dance performance during the welcome ceremony on Aug 19, 2023. [Photo by Li Yu/For chinadaily.com.cn]

