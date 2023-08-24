Home>>
Military vehicles maneuver in desert
(People's Daily App) 09:04, August 24, 2023
A convoy of military vehicles carrying weapons and equipment is en route to a designated training field during a recent transportation training drill conducted by a transport regiment of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Deng Shining)
