Military vehicles maneuver in desert

(People's Daily App) 09:04, August 24, 2023

A convoy of military vehicles carrying weapons and equipment is en route to a designated training field during a recent transportation training drill conducted by a transport regiment of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Deng Shining)

