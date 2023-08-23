Home>>
Air Force Xi'an Flying College organizes 24-hour training
(China Military Online) 09:13, August 23, 2023
Fighter jets attached to a brigade of the PLA Air Force Xi'an Flying College taxi on the runway in an Elephant Walk formation before taking off for a night force-on-force operation during a recent 24-hour training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)
Related Stories
