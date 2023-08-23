China's defense minister meets with UAE air force chief

Xinhua) 13:09, August 23, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu met with Ibrahim Nasser Mohamed Al Alawi, Commander of the Air Force and Air Defense of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in Beijing on Tuesday.

Li said that exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries have achieved gratifying results in various fields, thanks to efforts from the heads of state of the two countries to promote such exchanges and cooperation.

Noting that the air forces of the two countries have carried out fruitful cooperation in recent years, Li said that China is willing to make joint efforts with the UAE to further deepen cooperation between the two militaries.

Al Alawi said that the UAE is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in various areas to consolidate and promote greater development of the relations between the two air forces.

