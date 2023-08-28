Home>>
J-10 fighter jet takes off for flight training
(China Military Online) 09:22, August 28, 2023
A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxis on the runway during a flight training exercise on August 15, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)
