J-10 fighter jet takes off for flight training

China Military Online) 09:22, August 28, 2023

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxis on the runway during a flight training exercise on August 15, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

