Soldiers wearing ghillie suits charge at "enemy"
(China Military Online) 08:59, August 29, 2023
Soldiers assigned to an army regiment charge at simulated targets in ghillie suits and provide cover for each other during a live-fire exercise on August 12, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Longfei)
