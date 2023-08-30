Languages

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Anti-submarine patrol aircraft flies to designated area

(China Military Online) 09:13, August 30, 2023

An anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to a naval aviation regiment under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off during a submarine search and attack training exercise from August 13 to 15, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qianjiang)


