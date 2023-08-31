PLA garrison in Macao completes 24th routine rotation

Xinhua) 16:32, August 31, 2023

MACAO, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Macao Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Thursday morning completed the 24th rotation since it began garrisoning Macao in 1999.

The move is a normal routine annual rotation in line with the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) and orders from the Central Military Commission.

The garrison said its new members had been trained and carried out studies to master knowledge about the general situation in Macao and relevant laws, capable of fulfilling defense duties.

It also said the members who were rotated had successfully completed various tasks of garrisoning Macao and safeguarded national sovereignty, security and development interests as well as Macao's prosperity and stability with actions, showcasing a fine image of the PLA.

