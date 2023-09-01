China, Thailand to hold "Blue Strike-2023" joint naval training

Xinhua) 13:19, September 01, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday said China and Thailand will hold "Blue Strike-2023" joint naval training in the Gulf of Thailand and Sattahip in early September.

Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, noted the training will cover sniping tactics, jungle survival, maritime search and rescue, and cross-deck helicopter landing.

The training aims to improve training levels and coordination abilities of participating troops, enhance practical cooperation between the two navies, and strengthen their capabilities of jointly addressing regional security threats, said Wu.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)