China-Singapore joint exercise kicks off

SINGAPORE, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- The bilateral training exercise between the Chinese People's Liberation Army and the Singapore Armed Forces kicked off at the Jurong Camp here on Wednesday, focusing on urban counter-terrorism operations.

Over 280 elite military personnel from both armies will perform equipment operations, small-arms live firing, real force counter-terrorism drills and command post exercise during the event.

Commanders from both task forces agreed that the joint exercise would improve mutual trust and enhance friendship.

The ongoing bilateral exercise is the fifth edition since its inauguration in 2009.

