Home>>
Anti-submarine aircraft in multi-subject training exercise
(China Military Online) 13:52, September 10, 2023
An anti-submarine aircraft attached to a naval aviation unit under the PLA Northern Theater Command speeds up before taking off during a multi-subject training exercise in August 15, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Bu Lingbin)
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.