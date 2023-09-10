Languages

Archive

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Home>>

Anti-submarine aircraft in multi-subject training exercise

(China Military Online) 13:52, September 10, 2023

An anti-submarine aircraft attached to a naval aviation unit under the PLA Northern Theater Command speeds up before taking off during a multi-subject training exercise in August 15, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Bu Lingbin)


【1】【2】

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chaolan)

Photos

Related Stories