PLA hospital ship concludes visit to Timor-Leste

Ecns.cn) 16:51, September 11, 2023

The Chinese PLA navy hospital ship "Peach Ark" leaves the port of Dili in Timor-Leste, on Sept. 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Gui Jiangbo)

The "Peace Ark" headed home after completing the Harmonious Mission 2023 in Timor-Leste on Sunday.

People wave during a see-off ceremony at the port of Dili in Timor-Leste, Sept. 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Gui Jiangbo)

