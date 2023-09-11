Home>>
PLA hospital ship concludes visit to Timor-Leste
(Ecns.cn) 16:51, September 11, 2023
The Chinese PLA navy hospital ship "Peach Ark" leaves the port of Dili in Timor-Leste, on Sept. 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Gui Jiangbo)
The "Peace Ark" headed home after completing the Harmonious Mission 2023 in Timor-Leste on Sunday.
People wave during a see-off ceremony at the port of Dili in Timor-Leste, Sept. 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Gui Jiangbo)
