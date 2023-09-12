Live-fire air-defense exercise held

China Military Online) 09:13, September 12, 2023

A battery of anti-aircraft guns attached to an air defense brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army opens fire at mock target. Recently, the brigade organized a live-fire air-defense exercise to strengthen the troop's combat capability. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Jie)

