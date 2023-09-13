Languages

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Helicopters in realistic training

(China Military Online) 09:01, September 13, 2023

A WZ-10 attack helicopter attached to an army aviation brigade lifts off in emergency receiving a scramble order during a real-combat flight training exercise on August 31, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Shilong)


