Naval vessels complete coordinated training mission
(China Military Online) 09:39, September 14, 2023
The guided-missile destroyer Hefei attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command steams in the South China Sea during a coordinated offensive and defensive training drill in a real-combat environment. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Jiacheng)
