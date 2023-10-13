We Are China

Cooperation initiative deepens exchanges between China, Singapore

Xinhua) 10:21, October 13, 2023

This photo taken on Sept. 4, 2023 shows Singapore's Raffles Place. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

The China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity was launched in 2015. It is the third such cooperation initiative between China and Singapore.

Through the cooperation project, exchanges between Chongqing and Singapore in the business, leisure tourism and culture sectors have been deepened in recent years.

A cargo ship is berthed at Singapore's Pasir Panjang Container Terminal on Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 13, 2022 shows the downtown area of southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

People visit the exhibition hall of China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity in southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows Singapore's Chinatown area. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 3, 2023 shows a commercial street in the T3A terminal of the Jiangbei Airport in southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

A freight train waits for departure in the Jiangjin District of southwest China's Chongqing, April 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This aerial photo taken on June 19, 2023 shows a view of Guoyuan Port in southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

A Singapore Airlines cargo plane takes off from Singapore's Changi Airport on Aug. 31, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wild smooth-coated otters are spotted next to Singapore's tourism icon, the Merlion, on its 50th birthday at the Merlion Park in Singapore, Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 8, 2023 shows the building of Development Bank of Singapore at Singapore's Marina Bay. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

A cargo ship is berthed at Singapore's Pasir Panjang Container Terminal on Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 8, 2023 shows the building of Bank of China (L) in Singapore. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the indoor man-made waterfall Rain Vortex at Singapore's Changi Airport on Sept. 7, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 13, 2023 shows the interior of Chongqing branch of Development Bank of Singapore in southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 30, 2021 shows the Jiefangbei business district (upper) and Shibati scenic area in southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Commercial ships anchor in the waters of the Singapore Straits on Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows a view of Singapore. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 14, 2023 shows the headquarters of Chongqing Bank in southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This photo taken on March 18, 2020 shows a cable car running across the Yangtze River in southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This photo taken on Aug. 3, 2023 shows a night view of the Hongyadong scenic area in southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

A truck carrying auto parts of the Great Wall Motor Company Limited departs from the Chongqing Yongchuan Comprehensive Bonded Zone in southwest China's Chongqing, July 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Staff members load crisp plums onto a cargo airplane at Wushan Airport in southwest China's Chongqing, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

This photo taken on April 20, 2023 shows the signing of key projects at the opening ceremony of the 5th China-Singapore (Chongqing) Connectivity Initiative Financial Summit in southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A cargo ship is berthed at Singapore's Pasir Panjang Container Terminal on Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)