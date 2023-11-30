Home>>
2,000 freight trains launched from east China's Jiangsu to Europe, Asia
(Xinhua) 16:46, November 30, 2023
NANJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- A freight train loaded with 100 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of cargo departed from Xuzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Wednesday, marking that the province had seen 2,000 freight trains launched this year.
The train will leave China via Horgos Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, heading for Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
As of Wednesday, the number of freight trains operating from Jiangsu to Europe and Asia increased by 11.1 percent year on year.
This year, the province has opened three new freight routes to the Republic of Belarus, Laos, and Russia.
Currently, Jiangsu has stably operated 24 freight train routes, covering 26 countries in Europe and Asia.
Photos
