China's Jiangsu sees GDP up 5.8 pct in 2023

Xinhua) 16:29, January 23, 2024

NANJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- East China's economic powerhouse Jiangsu Province saw its regional gross domestic product (GDP) increase 5.8 percent year on year to 12.82 trillion yuan (about 1.8 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2023, according to the annual session of the provincial people's congress on Tuesday.

The eastern coastal province now boasts five cities, namely Suzhou, Nanjing, Wuxi, Nantong and Changzhou, with each having a GDP of over one trillion yuan, according to a government work report delivered by Xu Kunlin, governor of Jiangsu Province, at the ongoing second session of the 14th Jiangsu Provincial People's Congress.

The manufacturing industry's added value in Jiangsu reached 4.66 trillion yuan last year, accounting for 36.3 percent of the province's GDP.

The per capita disposable income of local rural residents grew 7 percent year on year to 30,500 yuan, while that of local urban residents rose 5 percent to 63,200 yuan.

