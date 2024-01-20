8 people killed in factory dust explosion in east China's Jiangsu

Xinhua) January 20, 2024

NANJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Eight people have been confirmed dead after a dust explosion occurred in a production workshop in Changzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province on early Saturday morning.

The explosion took place at 3:38 a.m. on Saturday in a production facility of Changzhou Shenrong metal sci-tech co., ltd. located in Wujin District. It also resulted in minor injuries to eight people, according to the district's emergency management department.

Rescue operations at the site have concluded, and investigations as well as follow-up work are currently underway.

