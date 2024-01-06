China's police chief holds video call with Myanmar Union Minister for Home Affairs

Xinhua) 09:34, January 06, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong had a video call with Myanmar Union Minister for Home Affairs Lt-Gen Yar Pyae on Friday.

Wang said that China has always viewed and developed China-Myanmar relations from a strategic height, and is willing to work with Myanmar to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, comprehensively deepen cooperation in law enforcement and security.

Wang also expressed China's willingness to collaborate with Myanmar to crack down telecom and online fraud, cooperate on key cases, maintain security and stability in border areas, safeguard Chinese personnel and projects, and continue to promote the building of a China-Myanmar community with a shared future.

Yar Pyae said that Myanmar is willing to deepen law enforcement and security cooperation with China and make every effort to safeguard security and stability in the border areas between the two countries.

