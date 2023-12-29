China hopes for soft landing of northern Myanmar situation: spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:54, December 29, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that relevant parties in Myanmar will exercise maximum restraint to realize the soft landing of the situation in northern Myanmar, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to share more information after China's Embassy in Myanmar on Thursday reminded all Chinese nationals in Laukkaing to evacuate soon.

The current security situation in the Kokang self-administered zone in Myanmar is severe and complex, Mao said, adding that "we would like to remind Chinese nationals not to travel to northern Myanmar and call on Chinese nationals already in the area, especially those in Laukkaing Township, to move to safety or return to China as soon as possible and take safety precautions."

Mao said China believes that maintaining the momentum of ceasefire and peace talks serves the interest of relevant parties in Myanmar and helps ensure peace and tranquility in the China-Myanmar border area.

China hopes that relevant parties in Myanmar will exercise maximum restraint, actively ease the situation on the ground, together realize the soft landing of the situation in northern Myanmar and take concrete actions to protect the safety and security of Chinese projects and personnel in Myanmar, said Mao.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)