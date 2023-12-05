Chinese university shares agricultural technology with Myanmar

Xinhua) 10:08, December 05, 2023

YANGON, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Agricultural Mechanization Technology and Application Sharing and Exchange Activities in Lancang-Mekong Countries (Myanmar), an event fostering partnerships and technological exchanges in agricultural equipment and smart agricultural practices between China and Myanmar has been held in Myanmar's Nay Pyi Taw.

China Agricultural University, with the support from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and in collaboration with Myanmar's Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation, organized the Nov. 30-Dec. 1 event.

Officials, experts, technicians and producers, from Myanmar's Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation, Yezin Agricultural University and agricultural organizations attended the sharing and exchange event, which helped them gain insight into China's advanced rice production and mechanization technologies.

This collaborative effort focused on equipping Myanmar's agriculture sector with adaptable and cutting-edge mechanization solutions tailored to its unique agricultural landscape, the organizers' statement said.

During the event, Myanmar's agricultural organizations vowed further commitment to advancing agricultural innovation and sustainability in the Southeast Asian country.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)