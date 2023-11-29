China's agricultural product prices up

Xinhua) 09:58, November 29, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Wholesale prices of China's major farm produce rose during the week from Nov. 17 to 23, data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs showed.

The wholesale price index of China's major agricultural products came in at 117.57, up 1.63 points from the previous week but 7.33 points lower year on year, according to the ministry.

The average wholesale price for pork, China's staple meat, edged down 0.5 percent week on week to 20.21 yuan (about 2.84 U.S. dollars) per kilo. The figure also dropped 39.9 percent from the same period last year.

The data revealed the price for eggs increased 0.9 percent from the previous week to 10.08 yuan per kilo, a decline of 18.2 percent year on year.

In the same period, the average wholesale price of 19 vegetables tracked by the government stood at 3.64 yuan a kilo, which climbed 4 percent on a weekly basis but fell 1.4 percent year on year.

The price of six key fruits went up 1.2 percent from one week earlier to 6.89 yuan a kilo, a rise of 2.8 percent year on year.

