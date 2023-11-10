Int'l agricultural trade fair in China attracts over 30,000 buyers

People visit the 20th China International Agricultural Trade Fair in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 9, 2023. The 20th China International Agricultural Trade Fair kicked off Thursday in Qingdao with around 3,000 exhibitors attending the fair. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

JINAN, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The 20th China International Agricultural Trade Fair was launched Thursday in Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province, attracting more than 30,000 buyers from home and abroad.

With 11 exhibition areas totaling 120,000 square meters, the fair saw over 20,000 types of agricultural products on display, brought by 3,000 enterprises. The products include grain and oil, fruits and vegetables, livestock and poultry, aquatic products and prefabricated dishes, among others.

The international exhibition area attracted enterprises from 18 countries and regions, including Sri Lanka, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Russia and Uganda, all seeking cooperation partners.

During the four-day fair, 425 farm brands are expected to be launched, along with more than 30 brand promotion campaigns and new product tastings.

