Autumn harvest in China's major grain production province ends

Xinhua) 08:57, November 02, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 11, 2023 shows agricultural machines harvesting corns in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

HARBIN, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The autumn harvest in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, a major grain production base, has concluded, the provincial agriculture bureau said Wednesday.

A bumper harvest is expected for the 20th consecutive year, despite the impact of summer floods and rainstorms in some areas, according to the provincial department of agriculture and rural affairs.

As of Oct. 30, over 233.1 million mu (15.5 million ha) of crops had been harvested, of which about 227.6 million mu were grain crops. Apart from a few corn plots scheduled for winter harvesting, the autumn harvest in Heilongjiang has been completed.

Heilongjiang produced more than 77.6 million tonnes of grain in 2022, accounting for 11.3 percent of the national total.

