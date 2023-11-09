Interview: China expected to see another bumper harvest this year: official

November 09, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Agricultural work in China has been in good progress with another bumper harvest expected this year, according to Tang Renjian, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Autumn grain production, accounting for the lion's share of the annual grain output, has entered the final stage. It is expected to increase and propel the annual grain output to surpass 650 billion kilograms, reaching a new historical peak, he said.

China aims to stabilize its annual grain output at over 650 billion kilograms, according to the country's 2023 government work report.

China's total grain output consists of three parts -- summer grain, early rice and autumn production. Figures released in July showed the total summer grain output stood at 146.13 million tonnes this year, marking another robust summer grain harvest, while data released in August showed that the output of early rice rose 0.8 percent year on year to 28.34 million tonnes in 2023.

Summer grain output was the second-highest in history, despite a decrease of nearly 1.28 billion kilograms from last year due to floods and droughts, while early rice output expanded by 215 million kilograms this year compared to last year, Tang said.

The supply of meat, eggs, milk, vegetables, fruits and aquatic products is also abundant, the minister said, noting that a stable and safe supply of grain and agricultural products is the foundation for maintaining overall economic and social stability and addressing various risks and challenges.

However, this year's grain harvest in China faced significant challenges due to adverse weather events. Typhoon-induced heavy floods swept across large swathes of the country, resulting in crop damage.

According to Tang, multi-pronged measures have been taken to ensure a successful crop harvest, including raising minimum grain purchase prices, increasing various funds and strengthening technical support.

He also highlighted efforts to consolidate achievements in poverty alleviation in rural regions. Regarding rural sanitation infrastructure, he noted that the coverage rate of sanitary toilets has exceeded 73 percent and more than 90 percent of villages have facilities for the collection and treatment of household waste.

