World agrifood conference in Beijing focuses on innovation

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- An international conference on agrifood innovation opened in Beijing on Thursday, drawing more than 300 scientists and entrepreneurs from over 60 countries.

With the theme of "Food Security and Future Agrifood," the 2023 World Agrifood Innovation Conference consists of one main forum, four thematic forums, an expo featuring agrifood science and technology, as well as multiple sub-forums and parallel forums.

The three-day event will serve as a platform for participants to share the latest agricultural technology achievements, discuss the development of world agricultural modernization and create a new pattern of agricultural science and technology cooperation, said He Xiongkui, a professor at the China Agricultural University (CAU).

At the expo, a German technology company called PETKUS presented its innovative solution for seed processing.

"China has more and more professionals in the seed industry innovation field, and we are looking forward to in-depth cooperation in the sector," said Henning Hoeppner, chief financial officer of the company.

The CAU and the government of Beijing's Pinggu District are among the organizers of the event, which is hosted by the Beijing municipal government.

