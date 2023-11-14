China has benefitted over 1 million African farmer households: minister

Xinhua) 21:00, November 14, 2023

SANYA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China has promoted over 300 agricultural techniques in Africa during the past decade, benefitting over 1 million farmer households on the continent, said Tang Renjian, China's minister of agriculture and rural affairs, on Tuesday.

Tang made the remarks while attending the 2nd Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Agriculture.

During the period, China has established 24 agricultural technology demonstration centers in Africa, while over 10,000 training opportunities for African management and technical personnel were provided by the country's agriculture and rural affairs ministry, Tang added.

To help Africa modernize its agriculture, China plans to help African countries promote better agricultural varieties and techniques, increase agricultural mechanization and improve the per-unit yield of major crops, Tang noted.

