Chinese FM meets Myanmar counterpart

Xinhua) 08:43, December 07, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday met with Myanmar's Deputy Prime Minister and Union Minister for Foreign Affairs U Than Swe, who is in Beijing for the eighth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China stands ready to work with LMC countries to discuss ways to advance cooperation and promote regional prosperity.

Wang stressed that the cooperation between the two sides on combating telecom fraud in northern Myanmar had achieved remarkable results, adding that the two sides should strengthen law enforcement and security cooperation, and thoroughly eradicate online gambling and telecom fraud.

U Than Swe said that Myanmar attaches great importance to developing relations with China, admires China's development achievements, and is willing to deepen cooperation with China in various fields and jointly build a Myanmar-China community of shared future.

Myanmar will resolutely crack down on cross-border illegal and criminal activities such as telecom fraud and carry out comprehensive coordination and cooperation with China in this regard, said U Than Swe.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)