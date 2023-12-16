Top Chinese diplomat meets diplomatic envoys from ASEAN countries

Xinhua) 09:20, December 16, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with diplomatic envoys from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries in Beijing on Friday, calling for a closer community with a shared future for China and ASEAN.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that over the past 10 years, the China-ASEAN community of shared future has become increasingly close. The two sides have made major achievements in the Belt and Road cooperation, and actively practiced the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness in bilateral relations.

As the biggest neighbor of ASEAN, China will continue to be ASEAN's trustworthy and reliable long-term comprehensive strategic cooperative partner to jointly advance Asia's modernization, he said.

China supports ASEAN in playing its due role on the Myanmar issue and is willing to work with ASEAN countries to promote the proper settlement of the Myanmar issue, he said.

Diplomatic envoys of the ASEAN countries said that China has provided great opportunities for ASEAN countries to achieve peace, development and prosperity. ASEAN countries appreciate China's valuable support, and are willing to work with China to further advance Belt and Road cooperation.

ASEAN countries are ready to take the ASEAN-China comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level, build a brighter and more sustainable future for ASEAN-China relations, and contribute to regional peace and development, the envoys added.

The Ambassador of Timor-Leste to China attended the meeting.

Wang also met with the outgoing Cambodian Ambassador to China Khek Caimealy Sysoda separately in Beijing on Friday.

