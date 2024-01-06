China's top diplomat sums up enlightenment brought by China-U.S. ties

Xinhua) 09:18, January 06, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday talked about the enlightenment brought by the development of China-U.S. relations, saying that peace is the most fundamental cornerstone of the bilateral ties.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a reception commemorating the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States in Beijing.

Wang said China-U.S. relations have gone through twists and turns, which has brought important lessons, adding that "no conflict or confrontation" between the two major countries is in itself the most important peace dividend for mankind.

Noting that cooperation is the most correct choice for China and the United States to get along, Wang said win-win cooperation is the most essential feature of China-U.S. exchanges.

He said the high level of bilateral trade and two-way investment deeply reflects the highly complementary economic structure of the two countries and their deep connection in the global industrial chain and supply chain. Artificial decoupling and blocking incurs more losses than gains.

Wang also put forward several propositions on implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state in San Francisco.

He called on both sides to adhere to mutual respect and establish correct understanding as soon as possible, stressing that China has no intention of replacing or overriding anyone, let alone seeking hegemony. China is committed to building stable, healthy and sustainable China-U.S. relations on the basis of mutual respect.

Both sides should uphold peaceful coexistence, especially in effectively managing differences, Wang said, voicing opposition to practices of resorting to confrontation, sanction or engaging in power hegemony and zero-sum game just because of differences.

Wang said both sides should continue to make full use of the mechanisms restored or established in the fields of diplomacy, economy, finance, commerce and agriculture to promote mutually beneficial cooperation.

David Meale, Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in China, addressed the reception. He extended on behalf of the U.S. side congratulations on the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the U.S., saying that the U.S. side is willing to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state and promote the steady development of U.S.-China relations.

