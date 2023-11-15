U.S. House approves stopgap spending bill ahead of government shutdown deadline
WASHINGTON, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. House on Tuesday passed a stopgap bill just days ahead of a government shutdown deadline, sending it to the Senate for consideration.
The lower chamber approved the short-term funding measure in a 336-95 vote, with Republican conservatives opposing the bill and Democrats joining Republicans to approve the measure.
The bill, which cleared the House roughly three days before Friday evening's shutdown deadline, would extend funding for some agencies and programs at current levels until Jan. 19, 2024, and others through Feb. 2.
The legislation marks an early success for Mike Johnson, who was elected House speaker in late October following three weeks of chaos as Republicans struggled to find a replacement after the historical ouster of Kevin McCarthy.
The bill now heads to the Senate, which is expected to pass the continuing resolution as soon as possible.
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. crude oil inventories up last week: API
- Five dead in U.S. military air accident off Cyprus coast: CNA
- At least 4 stabbed on campus of U.S. Louisiana Tech University
- Mexican president says to insist U.S. implement migration aid plan
- U.S. Republican Senator Tim Scott drops out of 2024 presidential race
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.