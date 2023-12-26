Home>>
In numbers: China's contributions to global development in 2023
(People's Daily Online) 13:51, December 26, 2023
China's development is closely intertwined with the world, and the world's prosperity is reliant on China as well.
In 2023, China's practical actions have significantly boosted the recovery and growth of the global economy, making substantial contributions to global development amid common challenges faced by humanity.
Looking ahead, China will collaborate with all parties to further promote peaceful development.
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.