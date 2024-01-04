Home>>
2023, my memories of China
(People's Daily Online) 14:45, January 04, 2024
In 2023, China embraced a high level of openness, emphasizing the pursuit of shared opportunities through collaboration. An increasing number of individuals gained a profound understanding of China, acquainting themselves with its virtues.
People's Daily Online conducted interviews with 10 individuals from various nations, delving into their recollections and aspirations regarding their interactions with China throughout the preceding year.
