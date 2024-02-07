Ship export revenue in China's Jiangsu exceeds 65 bln yuan in 2023

NANJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- The ship export revenue in east China's Jiangsu Province totalled 65.53 billion yuan (about 9.22 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023, marking an increase of 37.1 percent year on year, and ranking the top in China, according to local customs authorities.

Jiangsu has established a ship-building industry cluster, manufacturing a wide range of vessels, such as the high-end cruise liners, cargo ships, "ro-ro" (roll-on/roll-off) ships, liquefied natural gas (LNG) transporting vessels, and self-elevating wind turbine installation vessels.

The city of Yangzhou has witnessed a boom in the export of new vessels since 2023. For instance, on Jan. 26, a bulk cargo ship weighing 63,000 tonnes was delivered to its new owner and it embarked on its maiden voyage.

Its manufacturer, New Dayang Shipbuilding Co., Ltd, in January had exported four new vessels.

