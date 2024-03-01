We Are China

Youzhou ancient town lit up at night

Ecns.cn) 13:56, March 01, 2024

Youzhou ancient town is lit up at night, creating a dream-like scenery in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, Chongqing, Feb. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Yi)

