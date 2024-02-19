Racing through Chongqing: Monorail vs Taxi

(People's Daily App) 16:34, February 19, 2024

The unique features of Chongqing Municipality in China allows it to stand out. Built in a mountainous region, the city boasts a multi-level traffic system. In addition to a monorail that winds through the hills and buildings, the city's taxis are renowned for being an exceptionally speedy way to get around. Watch this video featuring a race between these two iconic urban transit options.

