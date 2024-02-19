Home>>
Racing through Chongqing: Monorail vs Taxi
(People's Daily App) 16:34, February 19, 2024
The unique features of Chongqing Municipality in China allows it to stand out. Built in a mountainous region, the city boasts a multi-level traffic system. In addition to a monorail that winds through the hills and buildings, the city's taxis are renowned for being an exceptionally speedy way to get around. Watch this video featuring a race between these two iconic urban transit options.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Urban renewal measures breath new life into southwest Chinese city of Chongqing
- View of Lanying Cliff Road in SW China's Chongqing
- Chongqing: Vibrant nights, moving lights
- In pics: Construction of Chongqing Yangtze River Tunnel in full swing
- Huangge ancient road decorated for Chinese New Year
- Grand feast unites thousands in Chongqing as Chinese New Year nears
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.