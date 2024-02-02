Grand feast unites thousands in Chongqing as Chinese New Year nears
People enjoy a grand banquet at the Nanping sub-district of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Jan. 26, 2024. (Photo/Guo Xu)
On the afternoon of Jan. 26, the Nanping sub-district of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality was soaked in a festive mood as a bevy of citizens gathered for a grand banquet to welcome the upcoming Lunar New Year.
Known as "Bai Jia Yan," which literally means "hundred family feast" in English, this annual event hosted by Nanping sub-district brought together over 3,000 people, such as local residents, sanitation workers and delivery couriers. Over 300 round tables were meticulously arranged, each exuding tantalizing aromas from a diverse array of dishes.
Celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, the event has evolved from a small neighborhood gathering to a grand celebration, becoming the most anticipated and festive occasion for local residents.
